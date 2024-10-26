Wayanad byelection: webcasting control room operations begin

The webcasting control room have become functional in Wayanad ahead of the Lok Sabha byelection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad District Collector and Election Officer D.R. Meghashree inaugurated the control room set up in the A.P.J. Hall of the collectorate on Saturday (October 26).

Flying and static surveillance teams will be deployed in vehicles equipped with advanced camera systems, including GPS, to monitor violations of the code of conduct. The footage captured by the cameras can be monitored from the control room, which operates round the clock at the collectorate.

The webcasting nodal officer said that legal action would be taken against those found violating the code of conduct through the camera surveillance established at 11 checkpoints in the district

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.