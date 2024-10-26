Wayanad byelection: webcasting control room operations begin

The webcasting control room have become functional in Wayanad ahead of the Lok Sabha byelection.

Wayanad District Collector and Election Officer D.R. Meghashree inaugurated the control room set up in the A.P.J. Hall of the collectorate on Saturday (October 26).

Flying and static surveillance teams will be deployed in vehicles equipped with advanced camera systems, including GPS, to monitor violations of the code of conduct. The footage captured by the cameras can be monitored from the control room, which operates round the clock at the collectorate.

The webcasting nodal officer said that legal action would be taken against those found violating the code of conduct through the camera surveillance established at 11 checkpoints in the district