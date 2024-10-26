GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wayanad byelection: webcasting control room operations begin

Flying and static surveillance teams will be deployed in vehicles equipped with advanced camera systems, including GPS, to monitor violations of the code of conduct

Published - October 26, 2024 07:08 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The webcasting control room have become functional in Wayanad ahead of the Lok Sabha byelection.

Wayanad District Collector and Election Officer D.R. Meghashree inaugurated the control room set up in the A.P.J. Hall of the collectorate on Saturday (October 26).

Flying and static surveillance teams will be deployed in vehicles equipped with advanced camera systems, including GPS, to monitor violations of the code of conduct. The footage captured by the cameras can be monitored from the control room, which operates round the clock at the collectorate.

The webcasting nodal officer said that legal action would be taken against those found violating the code of conduct through the camera surveillance established at 11 checkpoints in the district

Published - October 26, 2024 07:08 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / local elections

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.