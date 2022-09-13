The three-day Wayanad Book Fair, organised by the District Library Council and the District Library Development Committee, will be held at Chandragiri Auditorium here from Wednesday. Writer K.J. Baby will inaugurate the programme at 9.30 a.m. on the day. Cultural programmes would also be held as part of the fair, said organisers.
Wayanad book fair from September 14
