Wayanad becomes first district in India to complete Aadhaar enrolment of children below five years

November 15, 2023 02:22 am | Updated 02:22 am IST - KALPETTA

Wayanad district has become the first district in the country to complete Aadhaar enrolment of children below five years.

District Collector Renu Raj announced the meritorious achievement at Poothadi in the district on Children’s Day on Tuesday.

As many as 44,487 children got enrolled through mega camps appeared directly at various Akshaya Kendras.

The district administration launched a campaign titled ‘A for Aadhaar’ for the purpose with the support of the Indian Postal Services, Dhanalakshmi Bank, Kerala State IT Mission, civic bodies, and Tribal Development and Women and Child development departments.

District panchayat president Samshad Marakkar released an ‘A’ for Aadhaar campaign poster on the occasion.

