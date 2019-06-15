Wayanad bags a first, squanders the benefit

Wayanad was the first district to complete biodiversity documentation in the State. However, apathy of members of local bodies towards biodiversity and reluctance of Biodiversity Management Committees (BMC) to intervene in relevant issues have undone most the good work. Politicisation of BMCs is another major issue.

Though all local bodies had completed the documentation of People’s Biodiversity Register (PBR) and submitted to the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB)five years ago, many BMCs are now in a morbid state.

“All the local bodies in the State had constituted BMCs as per a government directive. The committees have vast powers, but many do not even convene regular meetings,” says Beena Vijayan, president, Meenangadi grama panchayat, which was selected as the model BMC in the district.

“Though the dangers of climate change are looming, most local bodies are still focusing on construction of buildings and roads to appease the public, especially the voters,” Ms. Vijayan said.

‘Attitude change’

Though government agencies had organised awareness programmes to sensitise the elected members of local bodies to the significance of conserving biodiversity, their attitude is yet to change, Ms. Vijayan said. A core change in outlook is needed, she emphasises.

The BMCs can effectively intervene in sand-mining and bulldozing of hills in their jurisdiction, but many do not adopt active steps in this regard, she said.

₹15 lakh set aside

As a model BMC we were able to make germplasm of bamboo plants. The grama panchayat had also earmarked ₹15 lakh for biodiversity conservation during the fiscal, she said.

Lack of biodiversity enthusiasts in BMCs has also adversely affected their functioning in many grama panchayats, a project fellow of the board said. Grass-roots level activities were the major focal point of the BMCs, but they were yet to materialise, he said.

However, P.A. Ajayan, district coordinator, biodiversity board said they could complete the upgradation work of the PBR in the district recently. A directory of 100 organic farmers in the district had been prepared, he said.