Wayanad alert to threat

The Forest and Wildlife Department has intensified measures in the three forest divisions in Wayanad, including the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary and the South and North Wayanad forest divisions, to tackle forest fire.

This includes construction of fire lines, engaging fire watchers, and campaigns to sensitise the public, especially those in villages on the forest fringes, expending ₹2.19 crore.

Fire alert system

Phone numbers of all forest staff in the district have been registered with the fire alert system of the Forest Survey of India.

Close to 400 temporary watchers have been appointed in the three forest divisions apart from permanent front-line forest staff to keep fires at bay.

“We have erected nearly 80 km of fire lines on the interstate boundary under the WWS and control burning was initiated in 40 ha,” warden C.K. Assif said.

Apart from the 25 permanent anti-poaching camps and five watchtowers at strategic points inside the sanctuary, 15 temporary watchtowers have started functioning this year, Mr. Assif said.

Rain to the rescue

He said there was no scarcity of water in most parts of the sanctuary till now, thanks to a good northeast monsoon. A wildlife ambulance with a 5,000-litre water tank and a camper jeep with a 1,000-litre water tank were ready to meet any emergency.

Mr. Assif said control rooms had been set up at the three forest range offices and wireless apparatus distributed to front-line staff to strengthen communication.

“We erected fire lines in 81 km this year and controlled burning was initiated in close to 60 ha on the fringes of grasslands, especially on the Chembra and Elembileri peaks,” South Wayanad forest divisional officer B. Ranjith Kumar said.

Staff insured

“We have insured all front-line forest staff in the division,” Mr.Ranjith said adding that 20 temporary watchtowers had been erected at various parts of the division apart from four permanent watchtowers. As many as 22 awareness camps and four rallies were also conducted to sensitise the public, he said.

North Wayanad forest divisional officer Ramesh Bishnoi said fire lines in 105 km apart from control burning in 30 ha had been undertaken in the division.

He said 37 fire gangs were ready with 10 vehicles to meet any emergency and monitoring cells were functioning at the range office level.