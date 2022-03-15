Wayanad adopts steps to tackle water scarcity

Tanks to be cleaned; shutters of dams to be closed

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

The Wayanad district administration is gearing up to expedite steps to mitigate water scarcity and drought-related issues ahead of the scorching summer.

A meeting chaired by Additional District Magistrate N.I. Shaju directed the village officers and secretaries of the civic bodies to adopt steps in advance to address the issues in those areas where severe drought had posed a serious threat in the previous years.

The water tanks and kiosks set up in those areas should be cleaned before March 31 and it should be ensured by the Joint Director of the Local Administration Department.

Shutters of dams should be closed to collect the maximum quantity of water and temporary check dams should be constructed with the support of the MGNREGS workers in rivers and rivulets. Besides, borewell installed in tribal hamlets should be repaired.