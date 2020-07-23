Waves engulf road to airport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 July 2020 22:30 IST

With road via Valiyathura closed, connectivity to domestic terminal cut off

Strong waves have engulfed a major portion of the Shanghumughom beach and the two-lane road leading to T-1, domestic terminal of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

Under the onslaught of the high waves on Wednesday night and early on Thursday, more sections of the road running parallel to the Shanghumughom beach caved in, cutting off the connectivity to the domestic terminal.

Traffic curbs

Traffic restrictions were in place through the road in front of Kerala State Industrial Enterprises (KSIE)’s Air Cargo complex to the domestic terminal and the Valiathura side. Traffic was limited to single lane following the caving in of the road. The road is part of the Thiruvananthapuram City Road Improvement Project (TCRIP).

Safety cones and barricades were put up to warn motorists and the beach is out of bounds for visitors. As movement of vehicles through the other lane had turned impossible, the authorities closed the road for traffic on Thursday.

The waves have engulfed the walkway, carving away portions of its foundation on many stretches. The waves have advanced further into the shore where the walkway has not been not constructed.

Movement of all classes of vehicles carrying flyers to the domestic terminal has turned risky. The road from the NH-66 Kazhakuttam-Karode byapss via Ponnara bridge and Valiathura to the Shanghumghom side had been closed as part of the COVID-19 containment measures.

Narrow lane

The personnel of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and airlines are forced to take the narrow lane through the side of the cargo complex that leads to the old Valiathura police station near the domestic terminal. But, the narrow lane can only accommodate one-lane traffic.

Oil tankers bringing aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from Kochi for aircraft will also find it difficult to move to the airport. As there has been no uplift of food for flyers from the flight kitchens in the city, the airlines and the AAI do not have to bother about the movement of these heavy vehicles.

Kerala Tourism’s plan to refurbish the beach and walkway has literally run into rough weather with the onslaught of the high waves. The high-mast lights on the beach are also under threat and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has cut off the power supply to the lights.