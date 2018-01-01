Wave of cheer as 2018 enters

In the shadow of cyclone Ockhi, the usual new year celebrations at Kovalam were a tad subdued, but in city limits there was no lack of colour and gaiety to usher in 2018.

Though the government had decided to do away with the celebrations, including fireworks, at Kovalam and other tourist destinations along the coast, hotels and resorts did not spare any efforts in lining up an array of programmes, including DJ parties, to ring in the New Year.

At Kovalam, Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the lighting of 1,000 candles and 1,000 earthern lamps to pay tribute to those killed and those missing in the destruction caused by Ockhi around 8 p.m. People living along the coast turned out in strength to take part in the event organised by the Tourism Department, which underlined the State government’s support to those affected by the cyclone.

Kovalam was again the destination to head for on New Year’s Eve. Besides local people, tourists from north of the country and from abroad thronged the resort town in droves for a spirited New Year. Hotels had lined up elaborate programmes such as bands, dance, music, and magic shows as well as elaborate dinners and drink, but some also advertised vacant seats for the bash in a departure from previous years when booking closed early. Programmes got under way as dusk fell, and kept guests entertained till the countdown to the New Year began.

The beaches were crowded, with youngsters and families wanting to bid goodbye to 2017 on a cheerful note.

The police had made elaborate security arrangements with beaches under CCTV surveillance. A police control room was set up, and patrol and picket teams kept a close watch on revellers, especially to check drunken misbehaviour. Those heading to the beach were checked by the police before being let through. To ensure security of women, Pink Patrol police personnel were also deployed.

In the city too, hotels, clubs, and residents’ associations had lined up various cultural programmes. There were crowds, including families, at public places such as Museum and Kanakakkunnu. Prayers were held in various churches. The police maintained special vigil to check drunk driving.