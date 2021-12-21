Waterway project ill-conceived: Satheesan

KANNUR

21 December 2021 22:52 IST

Opposition leader inaugurates protest march to collectorate

Opposing the government’s decision to go ahead with creating an artificial inland waterway from Mahe to Valapattanam, several people staged a protest march to the Kannur collectorate on Tuesday.

The protesters walked with their cattle, carried chairs, tables, and beds to mark their protest. Socio-environmental activists and political leaders cutting across party lines took part in the march called Kudiyiraka Dhuridayatra, which was organised by the Anti Artificial Inland Waterway Committee.

Inaugurating the protest, Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan said the government was going ahead with the project bypassing protocols. The project, which would displace people and create environmental destruction, had been approved without conducting a socio-environmental assessment study.

He said the artificial inland waterway would require deep excavation of ground, which would affect the groundwater level and the saline water incursion would occur.

More than the evicted people, those who live on the banks of the water course would be affected, he opined. Not just drinking water, even agriculture would be affected.

The government had the responsibility to clarify to the people when apprehensions are raised concerning the project.

“It is unfortunate that this government is implementing projects , which are proposed by someone, without any consultation and discussion with the Opposition parties and even the people affected by the projects,” Mr. Satheesan said.

It was being told that such projects were for the promotion of tourism and cargo movement. The national inland waterways project had been completed from Thiruvanathapuram to Kottapuram. However, the government had made no efforts to implement the water transport project.

Such mega projects would create a huge impact on the future generation and would leave a huge debt, he said. The issue would be taken up in the Assembly and the government would have to give an answer. Otherwise, the Opposition would not allow the government to go ahead with the project, Mr. Satheesan said.