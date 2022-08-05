Waterlogging woes continue in Kuttanad

Blue alert in Kakki-Anathodu reservoir

A police vehicle negotiated through an inundated portion of the Thiruvalla-Ambalappuzha road, near Nedumbram in Upper Kuttanad, on Friday. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

Though rainfall almost subsided in Alappuzha, waterlogging continues unabated in several parts of Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad regions due to the rise in water levels in various rivers.

On Friday morning, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) suspended bus services through the Ambalappuzha-Thiruvalla State Highway due to waterlogging at Nedumbram. Floodwaters have inundated parts of the Alappuzha- Changanassery (AC) road and several rural roads.

Several houses have been inundated after water levels crossed the danger mark at Nedumudi, Mankombu, Champakulam, Kavalam, Neerettupuram, Pallipad, and Veeyapuram following an increase in the flow of floodwaters from the eastern side.

Officials said that people would be evacuated from flood-prone areas using boats, dinghies and vehicles if the situation worsened further. A 21-member National Disaster Response Force has arrived in the district to assist in relief and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, high swell waves continue to pound coastal areas of the district. The people in areas having no sea walls are bearing the brunt of the rough sea.

As of Friday evening, 720 people belonging to 211 families took shelter in 28 relief camps opened in four taluks. Eighteen camps are functioning in Chengannur, five in Kuttanad, four in Mavelikara, and one in Karthikappally. District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja has declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges and anganwadis in the district on Saturday.

In Pathanamthitta, water level in the Kakki-Anathodu reservoir of the Sabarigiri hydroelectric project recorded a steady rise over the past couple of days and reached 973.75 metres on Friday morning. In view of the continuing rainfall in its catchment area, Kerala State Electricity Board’s (KSEB) dam safety division has issued an blue alert.

Officials said the warning would be upgraded and there was a possibility of opening of shutters to maintain the water level. District Collector Divya S. Aiyer urged the people living along the banks of the Pampa and Kakkattar rivers to exercise caution.

While the maximum water level of the reservoir is 981.46 metres, the upper rule level stipulates the water level to be 975.75 metres between July 31 and August 10. The orange and red alerts for the dam will be issued when the water level reaches 974.75 metres and 975.25 metres respectively. As many as 2,529 people of 778 families are staying in 78 relief camps opened in different parts of Pathanamthitta.

Meanwhile, Kottayam district, which witnessed torrential downpours in recent days, is slowly limping back to normal as the water receded from many places. A total of 2,058 people belonging to 697 families are residing in 62 relief camps in the district.