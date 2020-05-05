Waterlogging on NH at Mannuthy: firm warned of action

Action will be taken against the contract company if it fails to complete the construction work at Kuthiran on NH 544 before the rains, leading to waterlogging, a meeting led by District Collector S. Shanavas has decided.

“The breach of contract guidelines cannot be allowed. Action should be taken against the contract company and the National Highways Authority of India as per the Disaster Management Act,” Government Chief Whip K. Rajan said. Collection of toll would not be allowed without completing the work, he added.

Waterlogging on the highway is common during the rains due to the unscientific construction of the road. The problem is severe in areas such as Mannuthy Bypass, Mudikkod, Pattikkad, Kombazha and Chuvannamannu.

The Collector and the Chief Whip will visit the NH and review the construction works.