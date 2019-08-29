Waterlogging in focus at High Court

The Kerala High Court has sought explanation from the government on the severe waterlogging in many parts of the city during the recent floods.

The court sought explanation on a petition filed by Thrissur Corporation councillor A. Prasad. The torrential rain that lashed the city in the beginning of the month had submerged low-lying areas of the city.

Areas including Ayyanthole, Udaya Nagar, Maithri Park, Priyadarshini Housing Colony, Chettupuzha, Pullazhy, Peringavu, Chembukkavu, and Punkunnam were under water for weeks even after the bouts of heavy rain stopped.

In the petition, the councillor alleged that illegal constructions and unscientific bunds, dams, and bridges in the kole fields caused the severe flooding that forced hundreds of people to vacate their houses. He demanded investigation into the illegal construction in kole fields.

Most of canals and drainages were clogged and there was no outlet for rainwater. Sea weed was blocking many water canals.

Problems in the Ediyanchira and Enamavu locks too intensified the situation, he said.

The petitioner also sought a study on the water use of the district by a joint team from the National Commission for Integrated Water Resources Development, Command Area Development Authority, and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation.

A long-time plan and policy on water usage should be formulated on the basis of the study, he said.

The water policy of the Irrigation Department does not have any strategy to control floods or other natural calamities. It is the failure of the government, he alleged.

Farmers’ concern

Meanwhile, kole farmers in the district expressed concern over possible saline intrusion to the kole fields in the coming farming season if the Valayam Kettu (temporary bund), in front of the Enamavu lock, was not rebuilt urgently.

The Valayam Kettu was broken open to ease the flow of floodwater, which marooned the villages on the banks of kole fields in the recent flood.

The delay in rebuilding the bund will also cause acute water shortage in the area the next summer, the farmers have warned.