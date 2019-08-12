Waterlogging adds to the misery in Thiruvalla

The prolonged waterlogging of a large extent of land in the Manimala river basin on the eastern side of the MC Road at Kuttoor near Thiruvalla has made life miserable for as many as 500 families residing in the panchayat limits.

Vehicular traffic has also been disrupted on the heavily waterlogged Kuttoor-Vallamkulam Road, a major diversion route linking MC Road with the Thiruvalla-Kumbazha State Highway since the past five days.

The disrepair of the totally damaged shutters of an irrigation canal leading to the vast Madhurampuzha fields in the Manimala river basin from the river, coupled with the conversion of a sizeable portion of the Madhurampuzha-Ettukadavu canal leading to river Pampa, came as the villain during the floods this year too

Not less than 300 homes have been inundated on the eastern side of the MC Road with the unchecked gushing of flood waters from the Manimala through the canal five days ago.

The encroachments upon the Madhurampuzha-chaal (canal), a natural flood escape route, along many stretches has resulted in the prolonged waterlogging of the entire area.

The alleged unscientific construction of a culvert and footbridge by the Kerala State Transport Project near the telephone exchange at Kuttoor on the MC Road has further worsened the situation as it created bottleneck to the canal flow crossing the MC Road.

A portion of the protection wall constructed by a private party along the canal had caved in during the deluge of August last, leaving the debris in it, further worsening the flood situation, this year.

The all-party People’s Action Council had submitted a memorandum to the Thiruvalla Sub Collector, detailing the villagers’ plight but to no avail, said council leaders, Anilkumar and Unnikrishnan.

The Merchants Association and the Thiruvalla Vigilance Council too protested against the indifference of authorities concerned in addressing the problem.

Minister inspects site

Forest Minister K.Raju accompanied by the CPI district secretary, A.P.Jayan, inspected the affected area on Monday. The Minister has directed the Revenue authorities to remove the debris in the canal on a warfooting as an immediate measure to improve the outflow of flood water from the Madhurampuzha.