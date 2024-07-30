Waterlogged tracks force Railways to cancel, reschedule 17 trains in central Kerala

The Southern Railway has enforced traffic regulations including full and partial cancellation of around 17 train services operating in the State following heavy waterlogging in central Kerala. A statement issued by the Railways here on Tuesday said that given heavy water flow over the track reported between Valathol Nagar and Wadakanchery in Thrissur a slew of trains are cancelled fully and partially and rescheduled.

Click here for live updates on Wayanad landslides

Rescheduled

1) Train No. 16305 Ernakulam - Kannur Intercity Express will be short terminated at Thrissur.

2) Train No. 16791 Tirunelveli - Palakkad Palaruvi Expres will be short terminated at Aluva.

3) Train No. 16302 Thiruvananthapuram - Shoranur Venad Express will be short terminated at Chalakkudy.

Full Cancellation on Tuesday

1) Train No. 06445 Guruvayur - Thrissur Daily Express.

2) Train No. 06446 Thrissur - Guruvayur Daily Express

3) Train No. 06497 Shoranur - Thrissur Daily Express

4) Train No. 06495 Thrissur - Shoranur Daily Express

Partial Cancellation on Tuesday

1) Train No. 12081 Kannur - Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Express will be short terminated at Shoranur Junction.

2) Train No. 16308 Kannur - Alappuzha Intercity Express will be short terminated at Shoranur

3) Train No. 16649 Mangaluru Central - Kanyakumari Parasuram Express will be short terminated at Shoranur

4) Train No. 16326 Kottayam - Nilambur Road Express will be short terminated at Angamali.

5) Train No. 12075 Kozhikode - Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Express will commence service from Ernakulam Jn. instead of Kozhikode

6) Train No. 16650 Kanyakumari - Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express will commence service from Shoranur Junction

7) Train No. 16325 Nilambur Road - Kottayam Express will commence service from Angamali

8) Train No. 16301 Shoranur - Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express will commence service from Chalakkudy instead of Shoranur Junction.

9) Train No. 16307 Alappuzha - Kannur will commence service from Shoranur instead of Alappuzha

10) Train No. 16792 Palakkad - Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express will commence service from Aluva instead of Palakkad

