Waterlogged tracks force railways to cancel, reschedule 17 trains in central Kerala

Given heavy water flow over the track reported between Valathol Nagar and Wadakanchery in Thrissur a slew of trains are cancelled fully and partially and rescheduled

Published - July 30, 2024 10:19 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A passenger walks along a railway track in Kochi on July 27, 2024. .

A passenger walks along a railway track in Kochi on July 27, 2024. . | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

The Southern railway has enforced traffic regulations including full and partial cancellation of around 17 train services operating in the State following heavy waterlogging in central Kerala. A statement issued by the Railways here on Tuesday said that given heavy water flow over the track reported between Valathol Nagar and Wadakanchery in Thrissur a slew of trains are cancelled fully and partially and rescheduled.

Click here for live updates on Wayanad landslides

Rescheduled

1) Train No. 16305 Ernakulam - Kannur Intercity Express will be short terminated at Thrissur.

2) Train No. 16791 Tirunelveli - Palakkad Palaruvi Expres will be short terminated at Aluva.

3) Train No. 16302 Thiruvananthapuram - Shoranur Venad Express will be short terminated at Chalakkudy.

Full Cancellation on Tuesday

1) Train No. 06445 Guruvayur - Thrissur Daily Express.

2) Train No. 06446 Thrissur - Guruvayur Daily Express

3) Train No. 06497 Shoranur - Thrissur Daily Express

4) Train No. 06495 Thrissur - Shoranur Daily Express

Partial Cancellation on Tuesday

1) Train No. 12081 Kannur - Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Express will be short terminated at Shoranur Junction.

2) Train No. 16308 Kannur - Alappuzha Intercity Express will be short terminated at Shoranur

3) Train No. 16649 Mangaluru Central - Kanyakumari Parasuram Express will be short terminated at Shoranur

4) Train No. 16326 Kottayam - Nilambur Road Express will be short terminated at Angamali.

5) Train No. 12075 Kozhikode - Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Express will commence service from Ernakulam Jn. instead of Kozhikode

6) Train No. 16650 Kanyakumari - Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express will commence service from Shoranur Junction

7) Train No. 16325 Nilambur Road - Kottayam Express will commence service from Angamali

8) Train No. 16301 Shoranur - Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express will commence service from Chalakkudy instead of Shoranur Junction.

9) Train No. 16307 Alappuzha - Kannur will commence service from Shoranur instead of Alappuzha

10) Train No. 16792 Palakkad - Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express will commence service from Aluva instead of Palakkad

