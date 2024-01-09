Waterbird census records 13,697 birds in Thrissur-Ponnani kole fields

January 09, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thrissur

A recent water bird survey conducted as part of the Asian Waterbird census in the Thrissur-Ponnani kole fields recorded 13,697 birds of 106 species.

The 33rd survey was held at Maranchery, Uppungal, Thommana, Adattu, Manakkodi, Palakkal, Enamavu, Pullazhi, Mulloorkayal, Thottippal, Kanjani, and Pullu kole fields.

Though the survey showed a mild increase in the number of birds from 2023, there has been a significant decrease in the number of birds over the past years. This may be connected to the activities in the kole fields during the census, according to P.O. Nameer, Dean, College of Climate Change and Environmental Science, College of Forestry, Kerala Agricultural University, who led the survey.

Previous years

The number of birds recorded in previous years were: 2018 (33,499); 2019 (27,519); 2020 (22,049); 2021 (16,634); 2022 (15,959) and 2023 (9,904). The birds, which were found in large numbers in the survey were: Wood Sandpiper (1,942); Indian Pond-Heron (1,012); Eastern Cattle Egret (725); Little Egret (692); Western Yellow Wagtail (524); Little Cormorant (438); Grey-headed Swamphen (413); Great Egret (364); Painted Stork (357); Little Stint (318); Black-headed Ibis (305); Whiskered Tern (297).

100-odd bird watchers

The survey was organised by the Kole Birders Collective and the College of Climate Change and Environmental Science of Kerala Agricultural University. Around 100 bird watchers participated in the survey. The survey was conducted digitally through the eBird app.

