water Water Metro ferries transport 13,261 commuters on September 22

Published - September 25, 2024 01:41 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Heeding to demand from commuters and visitors, the ferries operated 40 additional trips exclusively in the High Court-Fort Kochi corridor on September 22.

Heeding to demand from commuters and visitors, the ferries operated 40 additional trips exclusively in the High Court-Fort Kochi corridor on September 22. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The 16 Water Metro ferries that are in operation ferried a total of 13,261 commuters on Sunday (September 22), setting a new record in daily ridership, said sources in Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML).

Heeding to demand from commuters and visitors, the ferries operated 40 additional trips exclusively in the High Court-Fort Kochi corridor on the day. “KWML had readied plans to operate ferries every 15 minutes in the corridor. But we had to deploy ferries every 10 minutes to cater to the unprecedented demand. As services wound up, the ferries had operated a total of 200 trips from High Court Jetty to Fort Kochi alone, thanks to the Onam vacation crowd at Marine Drive,” they said.

The Cochin Shipyard is expected to hand over another seven ferries to KWML by year-end.

