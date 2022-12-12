Water Transport dept. entrusts Natpac with study of fare revision for ferries

December 12, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The State Water Transport department (SWTD) has entrusted the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (Natpac) with the task of revising the fare structure of its fleet of ferries that operate mainly in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kollam, and Kannur.

Ferries of the department now operate at rock-bottom rates that were last revised, albeit nominally in 2020, when the entry of passengers was regulated to adhere to physical distancing norms during the pandemic. The fare in regular ferries is as low as ₹6 on the Ernakulam-Fort Kochi route, while it is ₹10 to commute in the non-airconditioned area and ₹20 in the airconditioned cabin of Vega 120, its fast ferry. Buses operating in the sector charge three times the fare while also taking an hour to cover the distance as compared to less than 20 minutes by ferries.

A review of the fare structure is being seen against the backdrop of efforts to modernise the fleet to improve on comfort and safety of commuters. Apart from the partly airconditioned ferry Vega-120, the department has been inducting catamaran ferries in compliance with the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) norms. Its solar-powered ferry Aditya that operates on the Vaikom-Thavanakadavu route shot to fame by winning global acclaim.

Official sources said Natpac would shortly commence a six-month-long survey to revise the fares. The agency, which conducted a similar study over a decade ago, has sought data from the SWTD on routes, number of services, passenger patronage, and operational expenses. It will be followed by the inking of a formal agreement, it is learnt.

Although the capital investment in ferries is much higher than that in buses, they can carry over double the number of bus passengers. The operational expense of ferries is, however, low since they incur much less wear and tear. Agencies like the Irrigation department maintain ferry jetties, while they also dredge the waterway.

Natpac will also carry out a socio-economic survey to assess the income of islanders and daily-wage earners who constitute a bulk of commuters. The ferry services, especially on the Ernakulam-West Kochi route, are high in demand among tourists as well.

Water Metro

The SWTD has been striving for an image makeover in Ernakulam since Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has kept five Water Metro ferries ready for launch. Another 18 airconditioned ferries from the Water Metro stable will be launched in 2023.