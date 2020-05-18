Water to be released from Peechi reservoir

As part of preparations for receiving water during the monsoon season, water from Peechi reservoir will be released into the Manali river after power generation, according to Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department.

Sluices of the dam will be opened on Wednesday morning for power generation and the water will be released into the river in a controlled manner. This will result in an increase in water level in the Manali and Karivannur rivers. People living on the banks of these rivers and those who venture into the rivers for fishing and other works should be careful, according to an official release from the Executive Engineer.