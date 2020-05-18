Kerala

Water to be released from Peechi reservoir

The Peechi reservoir with the highest water level this season. K.K. Najeeb

The Peechi reservoir with the highest water level this season. K.K. Najeeb  

As part of preparations for receiving water during the monsoon season, water from Peechi reservoir will be released into the Manali river after power generation, according to Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department.

Sluices of the dam will be opened on Wednesday morning for power generation and the water will be released into the river in a controlled manner. This will result in an increase in water level in the Manali and Karivannur rivers. People living on the banks of these rivers and those who venture into the rivers for fishing and other works should be careful, according to an official release from the Executive Engineer.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 7:52:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/water-to-be-released-from-peechi-reservoir/article31616188.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY