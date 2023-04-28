ADVERTISEMENT

Water therapy for differently abled children launched in Thrissur

April 28, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Thrissur

Initiative by National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation aims at addressing lack of accessible water training systems in Kerala

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR), Irinjalakuda, has launched the State’s first aquatic rehab system to provide water therapy and training for differently abled children. The pioneering initiative aims at addressing the lack of accessible water training systems in the State.

The aquatic rehab system includes an outdoor area and an ambulation track for wheelchair training, providing therapies through water-based recreation systems.

The project cost ₹44 lakh and includes a ramp and a submerged platform for children using wheelchairs to get a “feel of water” and play in water, says NIPMR executive director in-charge C. Chandrababu.

The aquatic rehab system pool also features pedal boating which can improve sports fitness and improve “proprioception” of children with disabilities. This recreational activity can improve the mental health of differently abled children, he adds.

Additionally, a training track for wheelchair users has been arranged around the pool, allowing children to train independently. NIPMR officials said the aquatic rehab system is open to differently abled children from other parts of the State on prior booking.

The initiative is a significant step towards improving the quality of life for differently abled children, providing them with accessible water training systems to enhance their physical and mental well-being.

