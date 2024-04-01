Water theft: Kerala Water Authority functioning with just one anti-theft squad for four districts despite rising cases

April 01, 2024 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - KOCHI

Notwithstanding the worsening water shortage in the searing heat, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has just one anti-theft squad for its entire central region covering Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Thrissur districts.

Even this squad under the non-revenue water management wing hardly has enough personnel with only an assistant engineer, a fitter and an apprentice trainee along with a driver making up the squad.

KWA sources said a recent hike in the water charges seems to have increased the instances of water theft. This calls for a strengthening of the anti-theft squad, for which a request has been placed before the government. However, it is yet to invoke any positive response, they added.

“Misusing public taps for replenishing wells and agricultural purposes by diverting water using hoses, attaching motor directly to the distribution line and thus making it vulnerable to sewage water intrusion, unauthorised use of disconnected connections without meters that lead to revenue loss to the KWA, diverting water ahead of meter are some of the common unauthorised practices amounting to water theft,” said KWA sources.

The squad undertakes area-specific field inspections based on information. However, field inspection is not possible on days when hearings are held on cases in which notices are issued for water theft or when the squad members have to attend the court in relation to the cases.

At hearings, an assessment is done and a fine is fixed based on the gravity of the theft. In majority cases, those accused of water theft agrees to a settlement by paying the fine. In rare cases, where settlement is not agreed, it will reach the court.

The KWA is reeling under acute staff shortage as it still follows a staff pattern set in the 1980s notwithstanding the fact that the number of consumers have increased manifold since.

An inadequate workforce has taken its toll on the functioning of the anti-theft squad as well, said sources.

