Water testing labs in schools

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 September 2020 20:17 IST

First phase as part of Haritha Keralam Mission will be launched in 480 schools

Laboratories for performing quality tests on drinking water will be established in 480 higher secondary schools in the first phase of a Haritha Keralam Mission programme that aims at establishing such labs in every local body.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, via videoconference, inaugurated the project on Monday. The public can submit water samples for tests in these labs that are being set up in higher secondary schools. Funds for the project are being mobilised from the Asset Development Fund of MLAs and the development funds of local bodies.

Advertising

Advertising

The mission is associating with the departments of education and water resources and local self government institutions for the project.

The quality of drinking water would be significantly improved once the scientific processing and disposal of wastes was fully achieved, the Chief Minister said.

The initiatives launched by the Mission had proven successful in the rejuvenation of rivers, canals and streams, Education Minister C. Ravindranath, who presided, said. Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty released a handbook on the water quality tests.

Haritha Keralam Mission executive vice chairperson T.N. Seema said the labs would be established in all local bodies this year.