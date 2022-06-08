Water supply to several city areas hit by pipe-burst

Supply likely to restored by Thursday evening

Supply likely to restored by Thursday evening

Water supply to parts of the city was hit on Wednesday after a supply pipeline sprung a leak at Poojappura. Supply to the affected areas is expected to be restored in full by Thursday evening although repairs will be completed by morning, according to the Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

The 600 mm, cast iron pipe began leaking around 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday near the SBI office at Poojappura. By morning, vehicle traffic through the area was re-routed for launching repairs.

The pipeline carries water from the PTP Nagar tank of the KWA to various city areas. The leak disrupted supply to Thirumala, Kunnapuzha, Valiyavila, Ilippode, Maruthamkuzhi, Punnackamugal, Poojappura, Vattavila, Thamalam, Kalady, Karamana, Melarannoor, Thaliyil and Killipalam.

Replacement

KWA officials said the damaged portion will be cut away and replaced with a mild steel pipe section. The work will continue through Wednesday night for restoring supply by Thursday morning, a KWA official said.

KWA officials suspect that the pipeline may have been inadvertently damaged during cable-laying work undertaken by a private telecom company.