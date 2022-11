Water supply to be regulated

The Hindu Bureau November 06, 2022 04:24 IST

Water supply will be regulated in different parts of Kozhikode city on Monday and Tuesday as part of carrying out emergency maintenance works in pipelines. The supply will be regulated in areas such as Eranhipalam, Nadakkavu, Karatt Road, Vellayil Puthiyakadavu, Ashokapuram, Karaparamba, karikkamkulam, Kannadikkal, Vengeri, Thanneerpanthal and Florican Road.