THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Water supply will be partially hit on Sunday (September 26) in several city areas and outskirts on account of urgent maintenance on the 86 mld water treatment plant at Aruvikkara, the Kerala Water Authority said. Supply will be partially affected from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

