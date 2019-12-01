Water supply to be ensured in low-lying areas of Kottayam

Taking note of an impending drought season, the authorities have decided to initiate steps to ensure adequate supply of drinking water along the low-lying regions on the western-side of Kottayam.

A decision in this regard was made during a meeting of the District Development Authority, which met here the other day. Raising the issue, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, demanded prompt action from the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to repair the faulty valves and warned of the situation getting complicated with the onset of the summer season.

The KWA officials, on their part, have agreed to carry out the repair works well ahead of the season’s onset and ensure efficient water distribution to these areas

Kumarakom, Aymanom and areas in and around the Kottayam Town are among the places that go parched right from the onset of summer. Water pipes in these areas are often dry either because of shortage of water or because of constant bursts and leaks in pipelines.

Substandard quality

Official sources, meanwhile, pointed out that the shortage of water resources would lead the tanker suppliers to turn to dubious water sources having substandard quality of water. The authorities may not be in a position to ensure the quality of the water from such sources since they are located in far away places.

The Public Works Department officials, who attended the meeting, said steps were being initiated to restore the various roads in and around the Kottayam Town including the Pallam-Puthupally and Aymanam-Iranjal Road.

The repair works on the Pazhayidam causeway, which sustained severe damages during the recent floods, are slated to be completed in December.

The District coordinator of the General Education Department said steps had been initiated in association with the various School PTA committees and local bodies to clear the shrub encroachments on the buildings and properties of all the schools in the district.

Office shifting

The sub-treasury office at Ponkunnam will be shifted the newly opened Civil Station Office here in one month.

District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu, Ponkunnam MLA, N.Jayaraj and District Planning Officer Tess.P.Mathew were also present.