Water supply to be disrupted tomorrow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 October 2020 00:42 IST

Water supply to several areas in the capital city will be disrupted on Friday as the 72-mld water treatment plant at Aruvikkara is being shut down for urgent repairs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., a pressnote issued by the Kerala Water Authority said here on Wednesday.

Partially affected

Supply to the following areas will be partially affected, the Kerala Water Authority added:

Observatory Hills, Nandavanam, Vanross Junction, Oottukuzhy, Secretariat Annexe, Secretariat, Gandhari Amman Kovil, Manjalikulam Road, Ayurveda College, Junction, Ambujavilasam Road, Pulimoodu, MG Road, Statue, MLA Quarters, General Hospital, Vanchiyoor, Palayam, Vikas Bhavan, Police quarters, Plamoodu, Thekkumoodu, Mulavana, Gowreesapattom, Varambasseri, Kannamoola, Kumarapuram, Chettikunnu, Pettah, Anayara, Chakkai, Karikkakom, Vettucaud, Shangumugham and Thumba.

Advertising

Advertising