Water supply to be disrupted in Thiruvananthapuram

October 26, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Water supply to a number of city areas will be disrupted from 10 p.m. on Friday to 10 p.m. on Saturday on account of repairs on a water supply pipeline which sprung a leak at Pottakuzhy junction, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) said.

Supply to the following areas will be affected; Ambalamukku, Kowdiar, Nanthencode, Kuravankonam, Marappalam, Plamoodu, Pattom, Chalakuzhi, Kesavadasapuram, Pottakuzhi, Gowreesapattom, Mulavana, Murinjapalam, Medical College and Kumarapuram.

Supply to the following areas will be hit from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday on account of repairs on a water pipeline at Vanross Junction; Bakery Junction, Thampanoor, Melethampanoor, Ayurveda College, Statue and Pulimoodu.

