Water supply to be disrupted in capital on June 5, 6

Water supply to several city areas will be disrupted on June 5 and June 6 as the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) reservoirs at Observatory Hills are being cleaned. On June 5, supply to the following areas will be hit; the Observatory Hills neighbourhood, Palayam, Nandavanam, Thycaud, Valiyasala, Vazhuthacaud, Mettukada, PMG, Nathencode, Law College, Gowreesapattom, Plamoodu and Pattom. Supply to Bakery Junction, Oottukuzhi, Secretariat Annexe, Manjalikulam Road, Government Ayurveda College and Pulimoodu will be hit on June 6, KWA said.

