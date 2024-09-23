Water supply to be disrupted at some city areas in Kerala capital on September 24

Water supply to a number of city areas in Kerala capital will be hit from 10 a.m. to midnight on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) on account of the charging of new water supply lines laid along the Althara-Mettukada route, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) said.

Supply to the following areas will be affected: Vazhuthacaud, Udarasiromani Road, Palottukonam, CSM Nagar, Sisu Vihar Lane, Cotton Hill, Edappazhinji, K. Aniruddhan Road, Irakkam Road, Mettukada, Valiyasala and Thycaud.

The new pipelines were laid in this stretch as part of the Smart City roadworks. Old branch lines are also being connected to the new supply lines as part of the works.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.