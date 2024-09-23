Water supply to be disrupted at some city areas in Kerala capital on September 24

Water supply to a number of city areas in Kerala capital will be hit from 10 a.m. to midnight on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) on account of the charging of new water supply lines laid along the Althara-Mettukada route, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) said.

Supply to the following areas will be affected: Vazhuthacaud, Udarasiromani Road, Palottukonam, CSM Nagar, Sisu Vihar Lane, Cotton Hill, Edappazhinji, K. Aniruddhan Road, Irakkam Road, Mettukada, Valiyasala and Thycaud.

The new pipelines were laid in this stretch as part of the Smart City roadworks. Old branch lines are also being connected to the new supply lines as part of the works.