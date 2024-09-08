GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water supply issue: holiday for educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram Corpn. limits on Monday

Holiday will not impact ongoing admission process in colleges

Published - September 08, 2024 09:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Monday will be a holiday for educational institutions in the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation limits in view of the uncertainty over restoration of water supply in the city.

District Collector Anu Kumari declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in the Corporation limits after the Kerala Water Authority failed to restore supply by Sunday evening.

Schools that have examinations scheduled for Monday have been directed to reschedule them. However, the holiday will not impact the ongoing admission process in the colleges, the District Collector said.

Published - September 08, 2024 09:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.