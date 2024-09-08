Water supply issue: holiday for educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram Corpn. limits on Monday

Monday will be a holiday for educational institutions in the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation limits in view of the uncertainty over restoration of water supply in the city.

District Collector Anu Kumari declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in the Corporation limits after the Kerala Water Authority failed to restore supply by Sunday evening.

Schools that have examinations scheduled for Monday have been directed to reschedule them. However, the holiday will not impact the ongoing admission process in the colleges, the District Collector said.