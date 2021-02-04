Water supply in city to be disrupted on February 6

Closure of plants for 8 hours for repairs to substation

Water supply to city areas will be disrupted on February 6 and in some places on Sunday as repairs being undertaken tn the 110- kV substation at Aruvikkara will necessitate shutdown of the 86-mld and 74-mld water treatment plants for eight hours, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has said.

The public can apply for tanker water supply if needed using the Smart Trivandrum app of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Smart Trivandrum: 9496434488, 0471-2377701. The phone numbers of vending points are Vellayambalam: 8547638181; Aruvikkara: 9496000685; Choozhattukotta: 8289940618; Attingal-Valakkode: 8547638358. The control room numbers are 8547638181, 9496000685

Water supply to the following areas under the Peroorkada, Kazhakuttam and Palayam KWA sections will be affected: Vazhayila, Peroorkada, Sasthamangalam, Edappazhanji, Kanaka Nagar, Vellayambalam, Kowdiar, Marappalam, Pattom, Medical College, RCC, Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute, Kumarapuram, Ulloor, Prasanth Nagar, Akkulam, Cheruvaickal, Pongumoodu, Sreekaryam, Parottukonam, Nalanchira, Mannanthala, Kesavadasapuram, Pattom, Chalakkuzhi, Kannamoola, Gowreesapattom, Paruthippara, Ambalamukku, Muttada, Kudappanakunnu, Jawahar Nagar, Nanthencode, Devaswom Board, Powdikonam, Kazhakootam, Manvila, Alathara, Kattela, Karyavattom, Technopark, Kulathur, Pallipuram, CRPF.

Supply to the following areas served by the Iranimuttom tank of the KWA also will be hit: Attukal, Kalippankulam, Ambalathara, Puthenpally, Poonthura, Muttathara, Beemapally, Beemapally East, Manikyavilakom, Valiyathura, Vallakadavu, Shangumugham, Manacaud and Sreevaraham.

Supply to the following areas in the Thirumala and Karamana sections also will be affected: PTP Nagar, Maruthamkuzhi, Kanjirampara, Pangode, Vattiyoorkavu, Nettayam, Moonamoodu, Manalayam, Manikanteswaram, Kachani, Vazhottukonam, Mannarakonam, Melethumele, CPT, Kodunganoor, Kundamankadavu, Kulasekharam, Thirumala, Valiyavila, Punnakkamugal,Thrikkannapuram, Kunnapuzha, Poojappura, Karamana, Mudavanmugal, Nedungad, Kalady, Neeramankara, Karumom, Vellayani, Maruthurkadavu, Melamkode, Melarannur, Kaimanam, Killipalam, Pappanamcode, Nemom, Estate and Sathyan Nagar.

Resumption

Pumping will be restarted at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Supply to the low-lying areas will be restored by Saturday night and by Sunday evening in the high-line areas.