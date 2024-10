Water supply disruption

Water supply to several areas in Thiruvananthapuram will be disrupted as the 86 mld water treatment plant at Aruvikkara will be shut down from 8 p.m. on October 8 to 4 a.m. on October 9 for repairing a damaged valve on the main pipeline carrying water from Aruvikkara to the city area, the Kerala Water Authority said. Supply to the following areas will be hit: Peroorkada, Harveypuram, NCC Road, Perappur, Pathirapally, Bhagat Singh Nagar, Choozhampala, Vayalikkada, Madathunada, Nalanchira, Irappukuzhi, Mukkola, Mannanthala, Idayilekkonam, Aruviyode, Chencheri, Vazhayila, Indira Nagar, Oolampara, Pipinmoodu, Sasthamangalam, Vellayambalam, Kowdiar, Nanthencode, Kuravankonam, Pattom, Pottakuzhi, Murinjapalam, Gowreesapattom, Kumarapuram, Ulloor, Medical College, Ulloor, Kesavadasapuram, Paruthipara, Muttada, Ambalamukku, Sreekaryam, Gandhipuram, Chempazhanthy, Powdikonam, Keraladityapuram, Kattela, Manvila, Manakkunnu, Alathara, Cheruvakkal, Njandoorkonam, Trippadapuram, Chenkottukonam, Kazhakootam, Technopark, CRPF camp, Pallipuram, Pulayanarkotta, Prasanth Nagar, Pongumoodu, Attipra, Kulathur, Pound Kadavu, Karimanal, Kuzhivila, Vetturoad and Kattayikonam.