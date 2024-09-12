Water supply disruption: Kerala Water Authority directed to revise SoP

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has been directed to revise its standard operating procedure (SoP) for carrying out major works that affect urban areas and large sections of the population.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting convened by Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine against the backdrop of the recent days-long supply disruption in over 40 wards of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

7-day notice

The public, local bodies and the district administration will be informed beforehand about planned major works. In the case of planned works, the public should be informed seven days in advance via SMS, according to a direction given by the Minister.

The KWA has been directed to put in place alternative measures in the event of an extended supply disruption. The water utility should also mention the time needed to complete the work. The responsibility of each work will be vested with one officials. A senior officer will be assigned to monitor the progress, Mr. Augustine’s office said.

Mr. Augustine also asked the KWA to prepare a report on installing more valves on the pipeline networks. Damaged valves will be repaired. Additional Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha, KWA joint managing director Binu Francis and Technical member S. Sethukumar attended the meeting.

Fresh tenders will be floated next year for the delayed 120 mld (million litres a day) Neyyar water supply project that promises an additional 100 mld to Thiruvananthapuram city area, Mr. Augustine said. The water will be sourced from the Neyyar reservoir and supplied to PTP Nagar in Thiruvananthapuram city through a transmission main laid along Kattakada, Malayinkeezhu, Peyad and Kundamankadavu, he said.

The Neyyar project designed as an alternative source of drinking water for Thiruvananthapuram city, has been delayed for years. This project envisions a daily supply of 100 mld to the Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits, while 20 mld will be shared among Maranalloor, Malayinkeezhu, Vilavoorkkal and Vilappil panchayats.