Water supply disruption in Thiruvananthapuram

Published - October 26, 2024 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Water supply to several city areas will be disrupted from 8 a.m. on November 2 to 8 a.m. on November 3 on account of pipeline works on the All India Radio road at Vazhuthacaud, the Kerala Water Authority said.

As part of Smart City works, the KWA branch lines on this road are being connected to the new pipeline laid along the Althara-Vazhuthacaud road.

Water supply to the following areas will be disrupted on account of the work; Palayam, Statue, MG Road, Secretariat, Pulimoodu, the places nearby the AKG centre, PMG, Law College, Kunnukuzhi, Vellayamablam, Althara, CSM Nagar, Vazhuthacaud, Cotton Hill, DPI Junction and neighbourhood, Edappazhinji, K. Anirudhan road, Jagathy, Thycaud, Mettukada and Valiyasala.

Supply to the following areas will be partially hit; General Hospital, Thampuranmukku, Vanchiyoor, Rishimangalam, Chirakulam, Kumarapuram, Kannamoola, Anamugham.

