Water supply disruption in Thiruvananthapuram

October 07, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The 900 mm Kerala Water Authority (KWA) pipeline carrying water from Aruvikkara to Manvila tank sprung a leak near the Thattinakam bridge on October 7.

On account of the repairs, water supply to the following areas will be disrupted till 5 p.m. on Sunday (October 8), the KWA said:

Kesavadasapuram, Nalanchira, Paruthipara, Parottukonam, Edavakode, Ulloor, Sreekaryam, Prasanth Nagar, Cheruvakkal, Chellamangalam, Chempazhanthy, Chenkottukonam, Kattayikonam, Chanthavila, Chavadimukku, Njandoorkonam, Pulayanarkota, Karimanal, Kuzhivila, Manvila, Kulathur, Arasumoodu, Pallithura, Menamkulam, Kazhakootam, Karyavattam, Akkulam, Thrippadapuram, Pangappara, Pongumoodu, Ambalathinkara, Attinkuzhi and Vettu Road.