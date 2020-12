Water supply disruption in Thiruvananthapuram till Sunday

For cleaning work on KWA tank and interconnection work

Water supply to several areas in the city will be regulated on Thursday and Friday for cleaning the high-level Kerala Water Authority tank and on Saturday and Sunday on account of interconnection works being taken up on the 75 mld water treatment plant nearing completion at Aruvikkara.

Supply to Thycaud, Valiyasala, Sangeetha Nagar, Kannettumukku, Jagathy, Vzhuthacaud, Mettukada, Bakery Junction, Nandavanam, Museum, Edappazhanji, Forest Office Road, Lenin Nagar, Vellayambalam, Althara Nagar and Palayam will be partially affected on Thursday as cleaning work is being taken up on the high-level tank in the city.

On Friday

Supply to MG Road, MLA Quarters, Statue, General Hospital, Vanchiyoor, Palayam, Vikas Bhavan, police quarters, Plamoodu, Thekkumoodu, Mulavana, Gowreesapattom, Varambasseri, Kannamoola, Kumarapuram, Chettikunnu, Pettah, Anayara, Chakka, Karikkakom, Vettucaud, Veli, Shangumughom, Thumba, Vanross Junction, Oottukuzhi, Gandhari Amman Kovil, Manjalikulam, Ayurveda College, Ambujavilasam Road and Pulimoodu will be totally hit during daytime on Friday.

The new 75 mld plant is being linked to the pipeline of the existing 74 mld JICA water treatment plant, also at Aruvikkara, which will require a temporary halt in operations of the latter plant from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, KWA said.

On Saturday, Sunday

Water supply to areas coming under the Thirumala, Karamana and Kuriathi KWA section offices will be disrupted from 10 a.m. on Saturday to Sunday night. The areas include

PTP Nagar, Maruthankuzhi, Kanjirampara, Pangode, Vattiyoorkavu, Nettayam, Moonamoodu, Manalayam, Manikanteswaram, Kachani, Vazhotukonam, Mannarakonam, Melathumele, CTP, Thozhuvancode, Arappura, Kodunganoor, Ilippode, Kundamankadavu, Kulasekharam, Thirumala, Valiyavila, Thrikkannapuram, Punnackamugal, Kunnapuzha, Poojappura, Karamana, Mudavanmugal, Nedumcaud, Kalady, Neeramankara, Vellayani, Karumam, Maruthoorkadavu, Melamcode, Melarannur, Kaimanam, Killipalam, Pappanamcode, Nemom, Estate, Sathyan Nagar, Attukal, Manacaud, Kalippankulam, Ambalathara, Puthenpalli, Poonthura, Manikyavilakom, Beemapally, Beemapally East, Vallakadavu, Valiyathura, Muttathara, Kamaleswaram, Punchakkari and Kuriathi.

Supply to Sasthamangalam, Vellayambalam, VJ Lane, Althara Nagar, Srirangam Lane, Kurup’s Lane, Panicker’s Lane, Judge Lane, Janvilla, Madankovil Lane, RNP Lane, Kanaka Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Nanthancode and Bains Compound will be disrupted on Sunday.