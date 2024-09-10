ADVERTISEMENT

Water supply disruption in Thiruvananthapuram: Surendran flays govt., city Corporation

Updated - September 10, 2024 09:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State government and the city Corporation have failed to find a solution to the water supply disruption in the State capital even after five days, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit president K. Surendran has said.

The pipeline realignment works began without any preparation. It was officials’ complacency that resulted in disruption of water supply to five lakh people in 53 wards. The city Corporation that had the responsibility of ensuring water supply to the city had completely failed the task. A problem that was supposed to have been resolved in 48 hours dragged on for six days owing to the Mayor’s inefficiency, Mr. Surendran alleged in a statement on Tuesday.

The Mayor and her team failed to take the ward councillors into confidence. A Mayor who did not know how to govern should resign immediately, he said.

Mr. Surendran alleged that the Corporation that should have ensured water supply to the city sold water in tankers to large establishments outside the city. The government failed to convene an all-party meet even after the water supply disruption snowballed into a crisis. Even a high-level ministerial meeting was not held. There should be strong protests against the government and the city Corporation for putting the people to hardship, Mr. Surendran said in the statement.

