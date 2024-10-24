GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water supply disruption in Thiruvananthapuram on October 26

Published - October 24, 2024 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Water supply to the capital city will be disrupted from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday (October 26), the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has said.

As the Aruvikkara sub station of the Kerala State Electricity Board is being equipped with a new transformer and new control-relay panel, power supply to the KWA water treatment plants will be disrupted from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Switching off the power supply to the treatment plants will affect pumping of water to the city areas.

Water supply to all areas under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will be affected. Supply to the high-line areas is expected to be restored only by Sunday (October 27) night, the KWA said.

