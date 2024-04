April 21, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Water supply to several city areas will be hit from 10 a.m. on Monday, April 22, till 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, on account of the work on charging the new water supply pipeline installed as part of the Smart City project, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) said. Supply to the following areas will be affected; Vellayambalam, Udarasiromani Road, Edappazhanji, Vazhuthacaud, Thycaud, Mettukada, and Valiyasala. KWA has requested consumers to cooperate with the KWA arrangements.