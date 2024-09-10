GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water supply disruption in Thiruvananthapuram city on Thursday

Published - September 10, 2024 11:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Water supply to Vazhuthacaud, Udarasiromani Road, Palottukonam, CSM Nagar, Sisuvihar Lane, Cotton Hill, Edapazhanji, K. Anirudhan Road, Irakkam Road, Mettukada, Valiasala, and Thycaud will be disrupted from 10 a.m. to 12 midnight on Thursday. The disruption is on account of works related to charging of new lines installed on the Althara-Mettukada road in connection with the SmartCity project and connecting old branch lines to the new pipeline. The Kerala Water Authority has urged residents to take precautions.  

