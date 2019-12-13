Water supply curbs from today

All arrangements are in place to reduce inconvenience caused to the public due to the shutdown of water treatment plants (WTP) in Aruvikkara for renovation from 2 p.m. on Friday, the Water Resources Department said on Thursday.

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has requested the public to conserve water and to avoid wastage.

The 74-mld WTP will remain shut from 2 p.m. on Friday to 2 a.m. on Saturday. The 86-mld plant will be shut down from from 2 p.m. on Friday to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Supply to the city is expected to be restored in full by Sunday night.

Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty on Thursday toured the two water treatment facilities at Aruvikkara and also the under-construction 75-mld WTP that is expected to be commissioned in March 2020. Mr. Krishnankutty also visited the Observatory Hills pumping station of the KWA.

Essential services

Under the present arrangements, piped supply can be ensured partially to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College. However, supply to the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) and the Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology will be fully dependent on tankers, the Minister said. There will be special tankers for essential services such as the police and hospitals.

The KWA has established vending points at Vellayambalam, Aruvikkara, PTP Nagar, Choozhattukotta and Attingal-Valakkad. Supply to specific locations will be ensured through kiosks and a fleet of tankers operated by the KWA, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, police, army and the CRPF, he said.

The renovation, meant to replace ageing pump sets and electrical equipment, is being carried out in four phases, with the final phase planned in February. The KWA expects the water supply to the city to go up by another 10 mld once the renovation is over.