Water supply and sewerage projects under AMRUT 2.0 scheme approved

November 26, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved 222 water supply and sewerage projects amounting to ₹1,938.52 crore submitted by various urban local bodies in the State under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme. The cleared projects include 199 water supply-related projects amounting to ₹1,738.03 crore submitted by 81 urban local bodies and 23 sewerage projects amounting to ₹104.63 crore submitted by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The projects are part of the first tranche of State Water Action Plan (SWAP-1) projects under AMRUT 2.0. As per the guidelines of AMRUT 2.0, the State Level Technical Committee (SLTC) is primarily responsible for the technical appraisal of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and tender documents of projects to be implemented by the urban local bodies. The State government has already accorded administrative sanction to 77 water supply projects for an amount of ₹616.829 crore.

The Kerala Water Authority and the respective local bodies will have to fund the operation and maintenance of these through an appropriate cost recovery mechanism. The technical sanction and tender procedures of the 77 projects are expected to be completed this month. The projects include those for providing house connections and distribution networks, pipeline extension or replacement and renovation of existing water supply schemes and damaged distribution line.