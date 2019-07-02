Water situation quite precarious: Minister

The State is facing a precarious water shortage situation with the irrigation dams currently holding just 28% of the storage capacity, Minister for Water Resources K. Krishnankutty informed the House on Tuesday.

This water would be just enough to last one or one-and-a-half weeks. When compared to the water storage position on June 30 last year, the water level is down by 48.46%, he said, in reply to questions by A. Pradeepkumar and others.

The Minister said desalination of sea water was an expensive proposition and not at all practical for the State which gets plenty of rain through the year.

Conservation of rain water is the need of the hour and if properly done, there should be enough water for State’s needs, he said.

The government will make all efforts to get the water due to the State from the Cauvery tribunal, of which six tmc is for the Attappady Valley irrigation project. Steps are being taken for the immediate implementation of the project, for which a detailed project report has been prepared.