Water shortage unlikely this summer

The way things stand, the State can expect to sail through summer 2020 without facing drinking water shortage.

Following the summer showers, reservoirs have adequate storage to see the State through till June 15, a senior official of the Water Resources Department said on Friday.

Only five of the dams managed by the Irrigation Department and the Kerala State Electricity Board have less than 20% storage at the moment, said B. Ashok, Secretary (Water Resources), and Managing Director, Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

Summer rain helps

He attributed the encouraging scenario to the ample summer rain received by the State. The assessment was presented at a meeting on pre-monsoon preparations convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Friday.

Statistics on seasonal rainfall published by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) show that the State has averaged 84.7 mm rainfall between March 1 and April 17, which is normal for the period.

Supply stats

The KWA supplies approximately 2,800 million litres a day (mld) through pipelines across the State. Of this, urban supply accounts for 1,500 mld and rural, 1,300 mld. In addition to this, 161 mld is supplied through tankers from 260 vending points in the State.