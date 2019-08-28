Water resources info system on the anvil

Taking a cue from Andhra Pradesh, the Water Resources Department is developing a web-based water resources information system (WRIS) for the integrated management of water resources in the State.

The Irrigation Design and Research Board (IDRB), under the Irrigation Department, has been entrusted with the task of developing the Kerala WRIS, which, in a nutshell, envisages data integration in one authoritative system.

Visiting officials from Andhra Pradesh who met Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty on Tuesday shed light on the A.P. water resources information and management system, on which the Kerala WRIS is to be modelled. Once it becomes full-fledged, the WRIS would serve as a critical decision support tool in planning strategies related to water resources. It would, for example, enable the computation of agricultural and non-agricultural water needs, effective drought and flood monitoring, and conservation of surface water and groundwater resources.

The first phase of the project, expected to take six to nine months, would cover water auditing and budgeting at the panchayat level and flood and drought management, Joshy K.A., Chief Engineer, Investigation and Design (IDRB), said.

“We hope to have the system completed and in place in two years. It will be a comprehensive system that integrates and employs real-time data on ground and surface water, river basins, tributaries, reservoirs and other waterbodies, rainfall and related meteorological data, and soil moisture content. Inputs from various State agencies, including the Water Resources Department and Agriculture Department, and national agencies such as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Space Research Organisation would be fed into the system,” he said.

Kerala context

In the Kerala context, the tool will also feature ‘information systems’ in the coastal belt as well as inland waterways. The coastal belt information system will deal with wave and tide forecasts, forecasts on extreme weather conditions, and data on salinity. The inland waterways information system will feature info on river/canal networks and their depths and matters related to their access.

The Kerala WRIS would also be linked with the India WRIS, which would broaden its scope and reach, Irrigation Department officials said.