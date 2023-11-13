HamberMenu
Water resources dept. to conduct scientific study on Meenachil river

₹9.55 lakh have been allocated for the study, to be carried out as part of the Meenachil River Valley Project

November 13, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Meeanchil river from Kidangoor in Kottayam.

A view of the Meeanchil river from Kidangoor in Kottayam. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

To mitigate the impact of recurring floods in the Meenachil as also to facilitate smooth flow of water through the river, the Water Resources department will soon conduct a comprehensive study on the riverine system.

According to Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, ₹9.55 lakh have been allocated for the study, to be carried out as part of the Meenachil River Valley Project. The study will cover the waterbody network in its downstream including its feeder streams and canals as well as the unscientific constructions on the river bed. A topographical survey of drainage systems too will be carried out.

The study, according to Mr. Augustine, is being initiated in the context of frequent floods during the monsoons in areas, including the Pala town. “The study will cover the entire tributaries from the Pala town till Vembanad Lake. The silt accumulated and other obstructions in the Meenachil will be examined, besides the presence of unscientific constructions on the riverbed. The flow of water from the lake mouth to the backwaters will also be examined,” Minister said.

Based on the report, the government will initiate further actions. A water budget is being prepared to estimate the water resources and utilisation of each local government body. The project in each zone will be implemented accordingly, added the Minister.

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal too had called for a scientific study on the river basin in connection with the implementation of long-term measures for future flood control and mitigation.

