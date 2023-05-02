HamberMenu
Water Resources department to launch irrigation tourism

May 02, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said that the department would launch irrigation tourism in the State.

Speaking after attending various functions in the district, Mr. Augustine said the innovative project would be launched by integrating water conservation activities along with tourism.

Various sites, under the department, across the State would be utilised for the project, the Minister said. Construction works of the irrigation canals for the Banasura Sagar dam, the largest earthen dam in the country, would be completed partially by the end of 2025, Mr. Augustine said, adding that if it was necessary more appointments would be made to complete the project.

The Water Resource department would be made people friendly, Mr. Augustine said, adding that the department would provide all support to materialise the Padinharethara-Poozhithodu road, a proposed alternative to the Thamarassery ghat section of the road on Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766.

The Minister inaugurated the construction works of a check dam across the Kalindhi River at Koombarakkuni near Thirunelly and an additional sub-division office of the Banasura Sagar project.

O.R. Kelu MLA presided over the functions.

